Eovaldi (calf) will throw at least one more bullpen session before returning to the rotation, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi threw a bullpen session Thursday, but he was still feeling the calf, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Manager Ron Roenicke said the right-hander will throw a bullpen Sunday and could throw another Tuesday. This means Eovaldi will not start Sunday, a projection that was never set in stone.