Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the A's, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander tossed 102 pitches (65 strikes) while delivering his third quality start of the season, exiting the game with the score tied 1-1. Eovaldi will carry a 4.20 ERA and 41:10 K:BB through 45 innings into his next outing, as he looks to last at least six innings in consecutive starts for the first time all year.