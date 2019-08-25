Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Quick hook in no-decision
Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over three-plus innings while striking out three.
The right-hander held San Diego scoreless through three frames but ran into trouble in the fourth, giving up a leadoff single to Manny Machado and then a two-run shot by Eric Hosmer to earn a quick hook from manager Alex Cora. Eovaldi threw 64 pitches (36 strikes) on the night, and it's not yet clear if Boston intends to fully stretch him out as a starter or limit him to only one or two times through the order. He'll take a 6.64 ERA and 38:19 K:BB through 39.1 innings into his next outing Friday, on the road against the Angels.
