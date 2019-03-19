Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rebounds after shaky start
Eovaldi allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings Monday against the Twins.
Eovladi, who was hitting 99 mph out of the gate, overcame a shaky start to the game by retiring the final eight batters faced. He finished off his allotment of 75 pitches in the bullpen following his departure, Tom Keegan of the Boston Herald reports. Manager Alex Cora hasn't set the order of the rotation following Chris Sale on Opening Day, and Eovaldi could slot anywhere from second to fourth.
