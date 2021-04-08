Eovaldi (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Rays, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while fanning seven across seven innings.

Eovaldi allowed just one run across 5.1 innings in his season debut last week, and he delivered another strong performance this time around -- but now he managed to earn the win while going deep into the game and qualifying for a quality start. Eovaldi has now allowed only one run in each of his first two starts of the campaign and will look to keep the run going in his next scheduled turn in the rotation, set for April 13 on the road against the Twins.