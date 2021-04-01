Eovaldi and the Red Sox won't play the Orioles on Thursday after their Opening Day game was postponed due to rain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The two teams are now scheduled to play their season opener Friday, which was initially set to be an off day for both sides. Eovaldi and the other members of the Red Sox's Opening Day rotation will presumably all be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule.