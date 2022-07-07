Eovaldi (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Eovaldi threw live batting practice Tuesday, and his fastball reached 96 mph during the throwing session. In spite of his encouraging performance, he'll require at least one appearance in the minors prior to rejoining Boston's rotation. The Red Sox haven't yet revealed how many rehab appearances the right-hander requires, but it's possible that he's able to make a start in the majors shortly before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Faces hitters Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses 35 pitches Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Bullpen session coming•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Likely out longer than 15 days•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Minimum-length absence possible•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Hits injured list•