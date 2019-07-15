Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rehab coming soon
Eovaldi (elbow) will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday or Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Eovaldi has been out since undergoing elbow surgery in mid-April, but reports from Saturday suggested that he'd be back within a week. He's being converted to a closer role, so he'll apparently need just a brief rehab assignment before returning to Boston.
