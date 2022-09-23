Eovaldi (shoulder) will make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Worcester, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
The veteran right-hander threw 65 pitches over four innings during a simulated game Sunday and will now head to the minors for a rehab outing. Given Eovaldi should continue building up his workload Friday, and if all goes well with Worcester he should be able to rejoin Boston's rotation next week.
