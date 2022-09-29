Eovaldi (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Thursday.
After missing just shy of seven weeks with his injury, Eovaldi will return to action and start Thursday against the Orioles. He threw 57 pitches in his final rehab start, so he likely will not extend too much beyond that Thursday. If all goes well in his first game back, Eovaldi will likely take the ball once more before Boston's season comes to a close.
