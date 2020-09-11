Eovaldi (calf) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Saturday at Tampa Bay, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The veteran right-hander will end up missing just under two weeks with the mild calf strain. Eovaldi had his best start of the season in his previous outing with seven one-run innings, and he'll look to pick up where he left off against the Rays.
