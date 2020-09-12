Eovaldi (calf) was activated from the injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Rays.
Eovaldi hasn't pitched in over three weeks with a strained right calf. He's trimmed his ERA by over a run this season, though it still sits at an unimpressive 4.98. Matt Hall was optioned in a corresponding move.
