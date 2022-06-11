Eovaldi returned to Boston to have his hip checked out, though manager Alex Cora insists the right-hander will make his next start Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi is dealing with right hip tightness that likely caused a drop in velocity during his most recent start against the Angels on Wednesday. "We flew him there just to see our doctors," Cora said. "He's still expected to make his next start on Tuesday." Cora has acted like the hip is not a big deal, but it apparently remains a concern heading into Evoladi's start Tuesday against the Athletics at Fenway Park.