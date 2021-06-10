Eovaldi (7-3) took the loss Wednesday. He allowed five runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings versus Houston.

Eovaldi struggled in a four-run third inning, and that was enough to give him his first loss since April 24. The 31-year-old gave up a solo home run to Jose Altuve -- it was just the third long ball he's allowed all year, but all of those have come in his last four starts. The poor outing inflated Eovaldi's ERA to 4.11 with a 1.29 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 72.1 innings this season. The right-hander projects to make his next start versus Toronto.