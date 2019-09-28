Eovaldi (2-1) took the loss after yielding three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings Friday night against the Orioles.

Eovaldi gave up all three runs in the third inning on a three-run blast to left field, and the Orioles would go on to win 4-1. The 29-year-old's season is likely over with just two games remaining in the regular season, and he'll finish with a 5.99 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 70 strikeouts across 67.2 frames.