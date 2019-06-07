Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Schedule to be clarified Friday
Eovaldi's eventual return from late-April elbow surgery will be mapped out by the Red Sox on Friday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Eovaldi has experienced no setbacks during his recent throwing sessions and is nearing a consistent five-day schedule. "We'll sit down (Friday) and we'll go from there. Most likely he'll go on a rehab assignment, but we don't know when, we have to look at the schedule. It's going to get tricky," manager Alex Cora said. "Have to map it out and see where we fit the guys and how we'll use them, when everybody's together tomorrow, we'll map it out." The Red Sox have a scheduling quirk coming up in late June, when the right-hander is likely to return. Boston will be traveling to the UK at the end of the month and has off days for travel preceding and following the London series against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Battling mechanical issues•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses successful sim game•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fares well in sim game•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Simulated game set for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Simulated game on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...