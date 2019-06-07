Eovaldi's eventual return from late-April elbow surgery will be mapped out by the Red Sox on Friday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Eovaldi has experienced no setbacks during his recent throwing sessions and is nearing a consistent five-day schedule. "We'll sit down (Friday) and we'll go from there. Most likely he'll go on a rehab assignment, but we don't know when, we have to look at the schedule. It's going to get tricky," manager Alex Cora said. "Have to map it out and see where we fit the guys and how we'll use them, when everybody's together tomorrow, we'll map it out." The Red Sox have a scheduling quirk coming up in late June, when the right-hander is likely to return. Boston will be traveling to the UK at the end of the month and has off days for travel preceding and following the London series against the Yankees.