Eovaldi is scheduled for a six-inning stint in a scrimmage Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
While manager Ron Roenicke hasn't announced Eovaldi as Boston's Opening Day starter, it's easy to see the right-hander is lining up to start the opener Friday, July 24, when the Red Sox and Orioles kick off the regular season. "I haven't said anything to him yet," Roenicke said. "That conversation will probably happen in the next day or two. But you guys can figure out the numbers there." If all starters were healthy, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez would start the opener, but he's still under the COVID-19 protocol and time is running out for him to be ready by then.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws four more innings•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Dominant outing•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: May get Opening Day nod•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Impresses in sim game•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Scoreless spring continues•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Dealing in second spring start•