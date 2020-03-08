Eovaldi allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Blue Jays.

Eovaldi came out firing, hitting 97 mph during the first inning. He navigated traffic in the first before setting down the final seven batters faced. He's looked great thus far, tossing zeros and fanning 41.4 percent of batters faced through eight Grapefruit League innings.