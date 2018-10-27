Eovaldi will not start Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday after throwing six innings of relief during Friday's 18-inning affair, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Once manager Alex Cora turned to Eovaldi in the 12th inning of Game 3, it was basically assured that the right-hander would be out of the running to start Saturday's game. As it turned out, Eovaldi tossed six-plus innings in a valiant effort to keep the Red Sox afloat, allowing just one earned run -- Max Muncy's walkoff home run -- on three hits and one walk while striking out five. Don't expect to see Eovaldi available until Sunday at the earliest, and that would likely come as a one-inning relief appearance at best. Cora has yet to decide who will take the mound for Game 4, though he mentioned that it would be a left-hander, so look for Eduardo Rodriguez or Drew Pomeranz to draw the start. Chris Sale could also be an option on short rest.