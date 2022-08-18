Eovaldi was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday at Pittsburgh due to soreness in his neck and shoulder area, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Eovaldi said he still believes he could pitch Thursday, but the Red Sox will exercise caution with the veteran right-hander. At this point, it seems likely Eovaldi will simply be skipped for one turn through the rotation, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Josh Winckowski will make a spot start Thursday for Boston.