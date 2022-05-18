Eovaldi (1-2) took the loss during Tuesday's 13-4 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing nine runs (six earned) on eight hits in 1.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Eovaldi recorded a five-pitch first inning, but it was all downhill from there as he surrendered five home runs before being pulled while only recording two outs in the second. This was the 32-year-old's first time allowing more than three runs in eight turns and his ERA jumped more than a full run to 4.32. He'll look to get back on track this weekend with another start against Seattle on the docket.