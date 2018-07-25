Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Set for Boston debut Sunday
Eovaldi will take the hill against Minnesota on Sunday, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Eovaldi will make his first start with his new team on eight days of rest after pitching against Detroit on Friday. The right-hander was traded to Boston on Wednesday morning in exchange for Jalen Beeks. Across 10 starts with the Rays this year, Eovaldi has posted a 4.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 53 strikeouts in 57 innings. His addition to the rotation will force Brian Johnson to the bullpen following his start Thursday.
