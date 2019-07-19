Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Set to return Saturday
Eovaldi (elbow) is expected to be activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Eovaldi has been out since undergoing elbow surgery in mid-April. He's made just a single rehab appearance but the Red Sox have nevertheless decided he's ready to go. He's expected to be Boston's closer once active.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Solid in first rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Beginning rehab Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rehab coming soon•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Faces hitters•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Week away from return•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Another bullpen session planned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...