Eovaldi's biceps setback during his recovery from elbow surgery isn't viewed as a long-term issue according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi was shut down from throwing Sunday and has not yet been cleared to resume as of Wednesday, but it doesn't sound as though the issue is expected to keep him out for all that long. Dombrowski did say that "it's longer than we'd like," so the issue will certainly have an effect on his return timeline, but the problem may not be as bad as first feared.