Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed an efficient 72 pitches (56 strikes) before exiting, but Eovaldi served up solo homers to Lourdes Gurriel and Matt Chapman and was headed for his first loss of the season until the Red Sox tied it up in the eighth inning. Eovaldi will carry a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and sharp 24:3 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next outing, but he's already given up seven long balls on the season.