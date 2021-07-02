Eovaldi (9-4) allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Eovaldi rolled through the Royals and allowed only one hit to the last 14 batters he faced. Though he didn't rack up strikeouts, he worked efficiently and has now thrown seven or more innings in each of his last two starts. While he has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his 17 outings this season, Eovaldi still maintains a 3.41 ERA while striking out 90 batters across 97.2 frames on the campaign.