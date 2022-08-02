Eovaldi (5-3) earned the win Monday over the Astros. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings.

A pair of errors in the third inning put two Astros in scoring position with no outs. One came home on a sacrifice fly and the other on a double, but Eovaldi was able to limit the damage there, at one point retiring 12 straight batters before Martin Maldonado's seventh-inning single ended his night. This is the best Eovaldi's looked in his four starts since returning from a back injury, and it's encouraging it came against a strong opponent. The right-hander has a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 86:16 K:BB through 87.2 innings across 16 starts. If Eovaldi isn't traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, he's lined up for a road start in Kansas City this weekend.