Eovaldi (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Red Sox to reinstate Steven Wright from his suspension. It has no effect on Eovaldi's return timeline, as he's already been out for over 60 days. He's still working his way cautiously through his rehab program, with no clear target date for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories