Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Signs with Boston
Eovaldi inked a deal with the Red Sox on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The details of his new contract have yet to be released but should come to light within the hour. It shouldn't come as any surprise that Boston wanted Eovaldi back in town following his performance in the postseason, during which he logged a 1.61 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with a 16:3 K:BB across 22.1 innings. His most impressive performance arguably came against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the Fall Classic, where the right-hander threw six-plus frames in extra innings to keep the rest of the staff as fresh as possible for the remainder of the series. Eovaldi began the 2018 campaign in Tampa Bay before getting acquired by Boston before the non-waiver trade deadline and finished the year with a 3.81 ERA and 8.2 K/9 in 22 appearances (21 starts). He will slide right back into the middle of the Red Sox's rotation behind Chris Sale and David Price.
