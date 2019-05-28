Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Simulated game on tap
Eovaldi (elbow) will throw a simulated game Thursday or Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi continues to work his way back from late-April elbow surgery. He appears to be tracking for a mid-June return as he'll likely still need a few rehab outings.
