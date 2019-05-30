Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Simulated game set for Friday
Eovaldi (elbow) will throw a simulated game Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Eovaldi is set to face live hitters for the first time since undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in late April. While the Red Sox have yet to provide a concrete timetable for the right-hander's return -- and likely won't until he embarks on a rehab assignment -- Eovaldi appears to be tracking towards a mid-June return.
