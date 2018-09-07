Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Slated for long relief role
Eovaldi will be called upon in long relief Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Eovaldi will pitch in relief Tuesday, with Chris Sale expected to serve as the opener, although he'll be held to two innings or 40 pitches. Eovaldi also figures to be at the ready to take over in Sale's next start, with the Red Sox slowly stretching him out. Eovaldi's usage going forward will likely depend on how Sale responds after coming back from shoulder inflammation: if he manages to build up to five or six frames, Eovaldi is expected to remain in the bullpen.
