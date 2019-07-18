Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Solid in first rehab outing
Eovaldi (elbow) issued one walk and struck out three batters across a scoreless inning for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.
Eovaldi looked sharp in what was his first game action since mid-April, firing 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes and touching 98 mph with his fastball, per Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal. If the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, he could be activated from the injured list during the team's upcoming series in Baltimore, which begins Friday. Eovaldi is expected to serve as Boston's closer once healthy.
