Eovaldi (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 3-0 to the Orioles, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four.
The right-hander engaged in a pitchers' duel with John Means and exited the game in the sixth inning with the score still 0-0, but Eovaldi got saddled with the loss when Matt Andriese allowed his inherited runner to score. Eovaldi is coming off a strong 2020, posting career highs in strikeout and walks rates, and despite the disappointing result Friday he was able to pick up where he left off. He's lined up to face the Rays at home Wednesday for his next start.
