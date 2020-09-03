Eovaldi (calf) could make his next start Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox had been hoping Eovaldi might start Saturday, but they pushed those plans and await his reaction to a bullpen session that was scheduled for Thursday. Eovaldi has not pitched since Aug. 20.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Heading to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Won't start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Start pushed to Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Slated to throw bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Start pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Goes seven strong in win•