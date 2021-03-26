Manager Alex Cora named Eovaldi the starter for Opening Day against the Orioles on April 1, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Eduardo Rodriguez was previously named the started for the season opener, but his start to the season has been pushed back while experiencing dead arm. Eovaldi will instead receive the Opening Day nod rather than starting the second game of the season Saturday as previously expected. The 31-year-old is coming off a strong 2020 campaign in which he posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:7 K:BB over 48.1 innings.