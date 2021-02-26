Eovaldi will start the Red Sox's spring opener against the Twins on Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi is slightly ahead of other starters in terms of progression. While Eovladi kicks off the spring season, Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to be Boston's Opening Day starter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Optimistic about health•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses six shutout innings•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Picks up third win•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Overcomes hiccup in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Returns from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rejoining rotation Saturday•