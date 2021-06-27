Eovaldi (8-4) allowed one earned run on seven hits while striking out six across 7.2 innings, earning the win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Eovaldi shutout the Yankees through 7.2 innings before surrendering a solo home run to DJ LeMahieu. He earned the victory in what ended up being his longest start of the season. It was a nice comeback after being pulled in his last outing against the Royals with just four innings pitched. The 31-year-old has a 3.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 8.3 K/9 in 90.2 innings. Although he isn't a high-strikeout pitcher, Eovaldi is tied for seventh in the American league in total innings pitched, proving to be reliable and consistent throughout the season.