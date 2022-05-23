Eovaldi allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 in 6.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Eovaldi gave up a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning Sunday, he logged a season-high 11 strikeouts and was in line for the win when he exited the matchup. However, he was forced to settle for the no-decision since the Mariners tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Although Eovaldi was unable to pick up the win Sunday, it was encouraging to see him bounce back after he gave up nine runs (six earned) in 1.2 innings during his last start. The right-hander projects to make his next start at home against the Orioles on Saturday as part of a doubleheader.