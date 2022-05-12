Eovaldi gave up three runs on six hits across 6.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Braves. He struck out six and walked one.

Eovaldi cruised through the first two innings, but got into trouble in the third when Orlando Arcia singled to center. Travis Demeritte followed the single with a two-run shot, and two batters later Matt Olson hit an RBI-double to center, tying the game at three. Eovaldi was able to settle down after the shaky third, but he was pulled in the seventh inning with 98 pitches after giving up another single to Arica. The veteran sports a 3.15 ERA with a 42:7 K:BB across 40.0 innings, but he's allowed at least one home run in all but one start this season, including multiple homers three times. Tentatively, he's scheduled to pitch against the Astros on Tuesday.