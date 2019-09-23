Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Strikes out six in win
Eovaldi (2-0) gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six through six innings to earn the win over the Rays on Sunday.
Eovaldi allowed one run in the each of the first three innings before firing three scoreless frames to earn the win. This was easily the 29-year-old's best start since April in just the second quality start of the year. Eovaldi has a 6.03 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 11 starts this season. Eovaldi is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Orioles at Fenway Park.
