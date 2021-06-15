Eovaldi allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four across 6.2 innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Eovaldi was dominant in this one and would have come away with the victory had the Red Sox not surrendered a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth. Boston was ultimately able to win the contest in the bottom half of the frame, however. Eovaldi was coming off a tough showing his last time out, as he was tagged for five runs on 11 hits and three walks against Houston, but he's been rock solid of late despite this outlier, giving up two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.