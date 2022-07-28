Eovaldi allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out one in six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

Eovaldi left the game with a lead despite his shaky pitching, but the Red Sox's bullpen couldn't make it last. He's now allowed 17 runs (15 earned) in 13 innings across his last three starts since returning from a back injury, which suggests he may not be feeling at his best. The right-hander has a 4.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80:14 K:BB through 81.1 innings in 15 starts this year. He's lined up for a tough road start in Houston next week.