Eovaldi (3-2) picked up the loss Saturday against Seattle, giving up five runs (four earned) in five innings, striking out three while walking one and allowing seven hits.
The Mariners jumped on Eovaldi early and often. Four runners reached base in the first inning on three singles and a hit by pitch, with Eovaldi lucky to escape with just one run on the board. He gave up three more in the second thanks for a Kyle Seager triple and a wild pitch, with one more run scoring on an error in the fifth. Eovaldi's first four outings were strong enough that he still owns a 3.77 ERA on the year.
