Eovaldi (9-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 5-3 to the Angels, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The nine whiffs were his highest total since April 19, but Eovaldi was getting too much of the plate all night as six of the Angels' nine hits went for extra bases. Unless the Red Sox shuffle around their rotation, the right-hander will take a 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 99:20 K:BB through 103.1 innings into the All-Star break.