Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Struggles in first start since May
Eovaldi allowed five runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout across two innings during a no-decision against the Orioles on Sunday.
The Red Sox were planning to limit Eovaldi to 60 pitches, but he struggled to get through two frames while throwing only 43 pitches. Eovaldi has pitched well out of the bullpen lately, but he owns a 7.43 ERA in five starts this season. Overall, Eovaldi is 1-0 with a 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 34.1 innings during 2019. Assuming he stays in the rotation, Eovaldi is scheduled to start again Saturday at the Padres.
