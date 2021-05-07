Eovaldi allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a victory over Detroit on Thursday. He didn't factor into the decision.

Facing the Tigers for the first time since 2015, Eovaldi just couldn't find a way to silence their bats. The 31-year-old gave-up a season-worst six runs during his shortest start of the year. It was the first time this year Eovaldi was unable to pitch at least five innings. Luckily, his teammates made up for it offensively, racking up 12 runs en route to the win. The right-hander will bring a 4.62 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next projected start Tuesday against Oakland.