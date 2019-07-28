Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Struggles in relief again
Eovaldi allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two over an inning in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Yankees.
It's a good thing manager Alex Cora is letting Eovaldi pitch in low-leverage situations before entrusting him to be the primary closer. This was the second time in three tries that Eovaldi has been hit hard. His ERA is 16.88 after his first three relief outings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Makes first appearance after IL stint•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Back from 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Won't walk right into closer job•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Set to return Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Solid in first rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Beginning rehab Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...