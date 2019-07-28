Eovaldi allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two over an inning in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Yankees.

It's a good thing manager Alex Cora is letting Eovaldi pitch in low-leverage situations before entrusting him to be the primary closer. This was the second time in three tries that Eovaldi has been hit hard. His ERA is 16.88 after his first three relief outings.

