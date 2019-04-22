Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Surgery deemed necessary
Eovaldi will undergo surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks as a result, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Eovaldi landed on the injured list over the weekend with a loose body in his right elbow, and after a visit with the doctor on Monday it was confirmed that surgery would be necessary. The right-hander missed two months after undergoing a similar procedure in 2018, though he's confident his return will be quicker this time around; Eovaldi was simultaneously recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery last season, which he believes prolonged his recovery and encouraged the Rays to be more cautious with him, per Jason mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. Hector Velazquez is starting in place of Eovaldi on Tuesday and is a candidate to stick in the rotation until the righty returns.
