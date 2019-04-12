Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Surrenders five earned
Eovaldi allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.
Eovaldi walked a tightrope through two scoreless innings to begin the game. However, he was hit hard in the third inning when he surrendered two home runs, which accounted for all five of his earned runs. Homers have been a big reason for Eovaldi's inflated 8.40 ERA, as he's allowed six of them through just 15 innings of work this season.
